Ajman CP visits Ajman Government Media Office, reviews its plans, projects

AJMAN, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, visited the Ajman Government Media Office, where he was briefed on the progress of work and the most notable achievements, plans, and projects of the Office — aimed at developing the government communications ecosystem, enhancing the Emirate’s presence in the media landscape, and documenting its journey and accomplishments.

H.H. was received by Ahmed Saeed Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of the Media Office, along with a number of the Office’s officials and staff.

H.H. toured the Office’s departments and its editorial and technical units, familiarising himself with the mechanisms for preparing news, reports, and visual and digital content, coordinating media coverage of official events and activities, and managing content directed at media outlets and digital platforms.

He was presented with an overview of the Office’s achievements, plans, and projects, as well as its efforts to develop working tools, raise the efficiency of media coverage, and enhance coordination with government entities and media outlets — contributing to the presentation of an accurate and balanced picture of Ajman’s development journey.

The Crown Prince of Ajman was also briefed on a project to establish a comprehensive archive for the Emirate — bringing together news, photographs, visual materials, and documents related to official occasions and the developmental stages witnessed by Ajman — with the aim of preserving, classifying, and making them accessible within a modern system that serves documentary, research, and knowledge purposes.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi commended the professional organisation and team integration he observed during the visit, expressing appreciation for the efforts of the Media Office’s staff and their role in highlighting the Emirate’s achievements and strengthening communication between the government and the community.

He affirmed that government media is a fundamental partner in the journey of development, and that its responsibility is not limited to conveying news, but extends to providing accurate information, explaining policies and initiatives, and building public trust.

H.H. stated that Ajman’s media continues its role in expressing the Emirate’s identity and ambitions, presenting its achievements with objectivity and professionalism, and strengthening its proximity to the community — whilst keeping pace with change, developing working tools, and making thoughtful use of artificial intelligence technologies to support content production, monitoring, and analysis, in a manner that preserves the accuracy and reliability of information.

He also called for continued investment in young national talent and empowering them with skills in writing, photography, and digital production — elevating the quality of content, enhancing its impact, and preserving its values.

H.H. affirmed the importance of the archive project as a national responsibility that preserves the historical and human memory of Ajman, documenting the stages of its development and its social, cultural, and developmental transformations. He directed that its preparation be completed in accordance with best practices, and that a modern digital system be built to ensure the sustainability of its content and ease of access — making it a reliable reference for future generations, researchers, media professionals, and institutions.

For his part, Ahmed Al Kaabi expressed his appreciation for the Crown Prince of Ajman’s visit, affirming that His Highness’s directives represent an incentive for the working teams to continue developing performance, elevating content quality, expanding the scope of coverage, and enhancing the effectiveness of the media message.

He stated that the Media Office will work to translate H.H.’s directives into practical programmes and projects that support the government communications ecosystem, develop media and documentary work, and contribute to producing content befitting Ajman’s standing and reflecting its achievements and aspirations with professionalism and objectivity