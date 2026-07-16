Modon Holding, Nammos Hotels & Resorts bring Nammos Ras El Hekma to Egypt’s North Coast

RAS EL HEKMA, Egypt,16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi-based Modon Holding and Nammos Hotels & Resorts have announced Nammos Ras El Hekma – the renowned lifestyle and hospitality brand’s first fully integrated destination in Egypt.

Located within the Wadi Yemm precinct, the development will bring Ras El Hekma’s promise of timeless Mediterranean living to life, combining Nammos Residences, Nammos Resort, Nammos Village, and a curated selection of all-day dining and wellness experiences, including the globally renowned Nammos Restaurant & Beach Club.

Nammos Ras El Hekma represents a new expression of contemporary Mediterranean luxury. Reflecting both the natural beauty of Egypt’s North Coast and the refined yet vibrant lifestyle associated with Nammos, the destination introduces a lifestyle concept inspired by the spirit of the Mediterranean, combining architecture, landscape, art, and hospitality into a seamless environment.

Nammos Residences will comprise a collection of 72 one to four-bedroom apartments and a penthouse, while Nammos Resort will offer 79 hotel keys across five categories, ranging from junior suites and one- and two-bedroom suites to presidential and celebration suites.

Residents and guests will enjoy access to a curated mix of hospitality, wellness, retail, and leisure facilities, creating a connected living and visitor experience within the emerging city of Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s North Coast.

At the heart of the development, Nammos Village introduces a retail concept rooted in the rediscovery of a Mediterranean village and represents the ultimate expression of shopping, wellness, and art. A destination for discovery, connection and leisure, Nammos Village creates an immersive lifestyle experience where culture, wellbeing and hospitality come together seamlessly.

The wider amenity offering will include a wellness and fitness centre, spa facilities, swimming pools and cabanas, a kids’ club, private dining environments and direct access to the hospitality experiences integrated throughout the destination.

Architecturally, the vision draws on Mediterranean and Cycladic design traditions, expressed through arched forms, sculpted massing, limewashed surfaces, natural materials and a strong connection between indoor and outdoor environments. The design language has been developed to complement the coastal setting while establishing a distinct identity within Ras El Hekma.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “Ras El Hekma is fast emerging as one of the Mediterranean’s most ambitious destinations, and the progress we have made to date reflects the scale of our long-term vision. With Wadi Yemm now in delivery and a growing collection of globally recognised brands choosing to be part of the destination, we are building a vibrant, year-round city designed to deliver world-class living, leisure and investment for generations to come. Nammos Ras El Hekma is a natural extension of that vision, introducing a distinctive lifestyle offering that further enhances the destination’s appeal to residents, visitors and investors alike.”

Petros Stathis, Chairman of Nammos, said: “The launch of Nammos Ras El Hekma marks an important milestone in our global growth strategy. Egypt’s North Coast is rapidly establishing itself as a world-class destination, and Ras El Hekma provides an exceptional platform for the continued expansion of the Nammos brand.”

Carolyn Turnbull, CEO of Nammos Hotels & Resorts, said: “Nammos Ras El Hekma has been designed as a place where hospitality, residences and lifestyle come together in a seamless and authentic way. Inspired by the energy, elegance and spirit that have defined Nammos for more than two decades, the destination will create exceptional experiences that connect people and celebrate life.”

Nammos Ras El Hekma forms part of the USD 35 billion Ras El Hekma masterplan, a 170.8 million square metre development transforming Egypt’s North Coast into a next-generation city expected to attract investment of USD 110 billion by 2045. Wadi Yemm is the first of Ras El Hekma’s 17 precincts to move into delivery and will also feature a series of cultural landmarks that will help shape the identity of the wider city.