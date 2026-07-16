Frontline Heroes Office: Empowering youth skills a strategic investment enhancing frontline readiness

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- On World Youth Skills Day, Frontline Heroes Office emphasised the importance of investing in youth capabilities and equipping them with vital and future-oriented skills, considering this a fundamental pillar in supporting and sustaining frontline sectors across various critical fields.

The Office highlighted that young frontline heroes represent one of the most vital pillars of society, distinguished by their strong commitment, professional competence, and deeply rooted spirit of giving healthcare, humanitarian, and service sectors. It affirmed that Emirati youth have demonstrated an honorable and impactful presence in facing challenges, particularly during crises, where they presented inspiring examples of dedication, teamwork, and genuine national belonging.

The Office further explained that investing in youth skills goes beyond building individual capacities; it extends to forming an integrated system that enhances the nation’s readiness to navigate changes and ensures the continuity of effective frontline performance through qualified young cadres equipped with future tools and aligned with rapid developments.

It noted that this approach aligns with the vision of wise leadership, which places youth empowerment at the forefront of its strategic priorities, driven by a deep belief that youth are the nation’s true wealth and the architects of tomorrow. Preparing them with knowledge, skills, and values represents a long-term investment in the country’s security, stability, and prosperity.

The Office concluded its statement by reaffirming that empowering youth and developing their skills will remain a firmly established approach and a sustainable path that reflects the UAE’s commitment to building generations capable of leading the future with efficiency and competence and continuing the nation’s journey of giving across all fields of national service.

Observed annually on July 15, World Youth Skills Day highlights the critical need to equip young people with technical, vocational, and future-ready competencies for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.