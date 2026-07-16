Sultan bin Ahmed reviews Sharjah Media development plans

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, presided over the Council's meeting this Thursday morning at the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority headquarters.

H.H. praised the efforts and achievements of the emirate's media institutions, which drive the advancement of the media landscape and play a vital role in projecting Sharjah's image. He noted that their work highlights the emirate's civilisational, developmental, and cultural accomplishments, reflecting its core vision and mission of serving humanity and society.

H.H. stressed the importance of continuously advancing the media sector by strengthening integration and coordination among media institutions. He highlighted the need to keep pace with rapid developments in the industry, enhance the quality of media content, and reinforce Sharjah's position as a leading hub for responsible and purposeful media.

The meeting discussed several topics related to monitoring the progress of media operations and development plans aiming to elevate the quality of television programming and enhance overall media content and materials, keeping pace with rapid shifts in the media sector and fulfilling the expectations of the public.

The Council reviewed the Sharjah Media Council's report and the strategic and shared indicators for Sharjah's media entities for 2026. This review included a comparison of annual targets against performance measurement results, alongside shared indicators such as Emiratisation, training, and employee satisfaction. Additionally, the Council examined specialised indicators, which encompassed media engagement, production, innovation, partnerships, and media investment.

The report also reviewed the performance of media entities across digital growth, content, services, and operational efficiency, with the aim of enhancing the media sector's competitiveness and achieving its strategic objectives. It further outlined the strategic plan for assessing Emiratisation within media institutions, including the implementation methodology, data collection process, and the development of performance indicators and statistics to support informed Emiratisation policies and decision-making.

The Council also discussed the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority's report, which detailed the outputs of the digital video library, production volumes, and overall performance during the previous period.

The report featured key statistics, including total requests, revenues, and an analysis of the most frequently requested materials. It also highlighted the vital role of platforms in documenting educational and official events, as well as the high demand for platform content, underscoring the importance of meeting the needs of the target audience. Additionally, the report covered a range of the Authority's projects in the technology engineering sector, such as the development of buildings, studios, broadcasting stations, and digital systems.

The Council reviewed a report by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau outlining the emirate's future vision for building a unified identity through design and urban initiatives that enhance Sharjah's visibility and enrich residents' experiences. The report focused on three strategic pillars: measuring brand performance, developing growth drivers, and strengthening collaboration with government entities.

It also presented a mechanism for enhancing the quality of government communication through an AI-powered platform that analyses news content and links it to global indicators, supported by periodic performance dashboards to monitor results and continuously improve content quality. In addition, the report highlighted the Bureau's key events and initiatives planned for the coming period.

The Council also reviewed the Sharjah Media City (Shams) report and its progress during the second quarter of 2026. This report detailed key achievements and performance indicators, highlighting growth in the number of projects, the expansion of partnerships and media activities, and advancements in business and investments.

Additionally, the report addressed operational results, current challenges, and ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency, reflecting Shams's continued positive growth rates and sustainable development across its various sectors.