UAE Alternate Representative to ICAO Presents pesearch on AI governance at UN-Affiliated Conference

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Mohammad Salem, the UAE's Alternate Representative to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), presented a global research on artificial intelligence (AI) governance during the Annual Meeting of the Academic Council on the United Nations System (ACUNS), at Universidade NOVA de Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal.

The research was presented at a time that coincided with the release of the first report of the United Nations' Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, followed by the inaugural Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva, reflecting growing international attention to advancing AI governance frameworks and strengthening multilateral cooperation in this field.

The research examines how artificial intelligence is reshaping global governance and proposes a framework that enables international organizations to draw on advanced technical expertise while keeping decision-making authority with States. The model's conclusions align with the approach the United Nations is now institutionalizing and with the approach international civil aviation has practiced for decades.

The participation reinforces the UAE's contribution to international discussions on AI governance and comes in line with the country's continued support for global dialogue on emerging technologies, as well as its efforts to contribute to the development of governance frameworks that promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence and strengthen multilateral cooperation.