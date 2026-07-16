EIB Group approves over €17 billion in new financing to strengthen Europe’s energy autonomy

BRUSSELS, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group approved €17.4 billion in fresh financing to strengthen Europe’s energy autonomy, competitiveness and strategic partnerships.

The EIB Group committed €3.7 billion for projects that will make Europe less dependent on fossil fuels and accelerate its energy transition. The financing will support nuclear power in Romania, new electricity networks in Belgium and Spain, wind farms in Germany and solar generation in France.

The EIB Group’s support for energy projects advances the electrification of the European economy, making it more resilient, inclusive and sustainable.

In other strategic investments in EU partner countries, the EIB Group approved financing for wind energy in Egypt, solar power and electricity grids in Tunisia and sustainable agriculture in Moldova.

The projects promote strong partnerships and Europe’s voice on the world stage in support of the EU’s “Global Gateway” strategy.