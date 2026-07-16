Egypt denounces latest Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan

CAIRO, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan on Thursday, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constituted “a violation of states' sovereignty” that endangered “the security and safety of their residents.”

Cairo expressed its “full solidarity” with the three Arab countries and affirmed its support for them in confronting any threat to their security and territorial integrity.

Egypt also reiterated its categorical rejection of any actions that could expand the conflict or threaten the security of Arab states.