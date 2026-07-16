ADI Chain, ZIGChain collaborate to drive institutional grade real-world assets

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- ADI Chain and ZIGChain have entered a strategic collaboration to advance stablecoin-native infrastructure for real-world assets and productive on-chain finance.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with ZIG Markets, the access and distribution layer within the ZIGChain ecosystem.

The MoU sets a framework to bring everyday business finance on-chain. The initial focus covers tokenized receivables, supply chain finance, working capital for small and mid-sized companies, and tokenized private credit, with stablecoins as the settlement layer.

The agreement works in both directions. ADI Chain contributes sovereign-grade, regulated infrastructure built on its Regulation, Compliance, and Policy framework, designed to support high-quality RWAs at institutional scale. ZIG Markets contributes the product layer: origination, tokenization, vault infrastructure, and distribution across an established ecosystem of financial use cases.

Together, they aim to connect ADI Chain's settlement infrastructure with ZIG Markets' tokenized capital markets capabilities, so assets, liquidity, and distribution can move across both ecosystems.

Real-world asset tokenization is moving from early experiments into institutional infrastructure.

Tokenized real-world assets, excluding stablecoins, reached $19.32 billion by the end of Q1 2026, up 256.7% from the start of 2025, while the broader market, including fiat-backed stablecoins, runs past $320 billion. Most of that growth has come from tokenized treasuries and stablecoins.

The next test for the sector is whether the infrastructure can support recurring business activity such as receivables, working capital, trade finance, and private credit. This collaboration is built around exactly that layer, with stablecoins settling productive financial applications.

The MoU also lets the parties evaluate Shariah-compliant structures. ZIG Markets' ecosystem already includes participants such as Zamanat and Nawa, who bring tokenization experience across ethical finance, and that expertise sits within the broader product and distribution capability ZIG Markets brings to this partnership.

Today's announcement covers PayFi, receivables financing, and private credit as the starting point. The framework is built to extend further, into trade finance, treasury products, tokenized funds, and additional real-world asset classes, as the partnership matures.

"ADI Chain’s sovereign and Institutional-grade blockchain is best placed to bring high-quality RWAs on-chain to distribute across institutional, semi-institutional, family offices, funds, and retail investor base," said Ramana Kumar, President of Stablecoin Ecosystem, ADI Foundation.

"Through this MoU with the ZIGChain ecosystem, we're utilizing our infrastructure and capabilities to build RWA tokens across trade and supply chain receivables, working capital, and private credit with better efficiency and speed compared to traditional financial systems and processes."

“Real-world assets need more than tokenization, they need origination, capital formation, and distribution," said Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-founder, ZIGChain. “ADI Chain contributes to the regulated settlement. Receivables financing, working capital, private credit, these all need a partner that can structure the asset, bring it onchain, and attract the right capital to really put it to work. That's the gap ZIG Markets fills. Together, this is what onchain capital markets infrastructure is supposed to look like: productive financial activity that institutions, builders, and users can access at scale.”