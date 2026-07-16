FTA launches Emirates Majalis initiative to enhance direct communication with UAE citizens

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) launched the Emirates Majalis initiative under the slogan “Closer to Each Other”, during its inaugural session held at Al Khawaneej Majlis, in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, and a number of UAE nationals.

The initiative comes as part of the Authority’s commitment to strengthening direct and effective communication with UAE citizens, listening to their enquiries and suggestions, and fostering stronger community engagement.

During the session, he addressed a range of topics of interest to citizens, listened to the attendees’ comments and enquiries, and commended the high level of tax compliance achieved by entrepreneurs, as well as the strong level of community awareness of the UAE tax system.

The discussion addressed a range of customer enquiries relating to tax transactions. These included purchasing a business license registered in another person’s name and the resulting tax obligations, clarification on the tax treatment of residential and commercial properties, and the tax treatment of revenue generated by influencers and content creators from advertising and promotional activities when conducted on a commercial basis. A number of other enquiries were also discussed.

Reaffirming the Authority’s ongoing commitment to strengthening trust and communication with all segments of society, he also emphasised the importance of concerted efforts, listening to citizens’ feedback, and designing services that meet their expectations and aspirations. He also noted that the Emirates Majalis initiative represents a new and ongoing platform for constructive community engagement.

During the dialogue session, he stressed the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of tax file information and reference numbers and ensuring that such information is not shared with any unaccredited tax agent or other individual. In addition, he noted that the tax file constitutes an official record documenting the customer’s tax obligations and tax returns.

The initiative represents the first community engagement initiative launched under the leadership of the Director-General, with the aim of reinforcing direct communication with citizens, listening to their views and suggestions, responding to their enquiries, and identifying any challenges they may face when accessing tax services or completing tax procedures. Such initiatives reflect the Authority’s ongoing commitment to remaining close to the community and providing services that are simpler, clearer, and more transparent.

The initiative builds on the vital role played by neighbourhood Majalis in strengthening direct communication among members of the community and reinforcing community partnerships. It also aims to raise awareness of tax procedures, in line with the government’s approach to providing proactive and integrated services that meet citizens’ needs.

Speaking at Al Khawaneej Majles, he said: “Emirates Majalis is one of the Authority’s key community initiatives aimed at raising citizens’ awareness of tax procedures and simplifying the customer journey by providing information and responding to enquiries directly, which promotes transparency and facilitates access to tax services.”

He added: “We are committed to listening closely to UAE citizens and addressing the various enquiries and challenges they may face in relation to tax procedures. Direct dialogue is the most effective way to develop more efficient services that meet the aspirations of the community and strengthen mutual trust between the FTA and its customers.”