SHARJAH, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) continues to strengthen the UAE’s presence on the global publishing landscape through strategic participation in two of the industry's most influential international platforms: the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) General Assemblies in Geneva and the Special Administrative Region Hong Kong Book Fair 2026.

These engagements emphasise the Association’s ongoing efforts to empower Emirati publishers, enhance the competitiveness of the UAE’s creative industries, and reinforce the country’s position as a dynamic creative force within the global cultural landscape.

The Association’s participation in the WIPO General Assemblies, held in the Swiss capital from 7 to 15 July, underscores its commitment to advocating copyright protection and intellectual property frameworks while actively contributing to international discussions shaping the future of the creative industries amid the rapid evolution of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

It also reflects EPA’s focus on keeping pace with international best practices and strengthening collaboration with global organisations dedicated to protecting authors’ rights and advancing legislative frameworks that support the publishing sector.

At the Hong Kong SAR Book Fair 2026, the Association is showcasing a distinguished pavilion featuring a select group of Emirati publishers, providing an interactive platform to promote the UAE’s literary and cultural output while exploring new opportunities for publishing partnerships, translation initiatives, and rights exchange. Through this participation, EPA aims to forge strategic collaborations with publishing houses and cultural institutions across Asian markets, creating new pathways for Emirati publishers to expand the international reach of their work.

As part of its programme, the Association is organising a cultural session titled "Hidden Stories of the UAE: Culture, Heritage and Writing," featuring Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Founder of Kalamon Publishing, alongside Emirati novelist Obaid Bumelha, Founder of Bumelha Publishing and Distribution.

The session offers international audiences a unique insight into the UAE’s cultural heritage as a rich source of literary inspiration, highlighting the role of folklore, place, and cultural identity in shaping Emirati storytelling. It also explores the importance of literature and translation in taking the UAE’s cultural narrative to global readers and showcasing the richness of the country’s heritage through contemporary storytelling.

Commenting on the Association’s international participation, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said: "Publishing today extends far beyond producing books; it is a powerful cultural, economic, and knowledge-driven ecosystem. Through our participation in these international platforms, we are opening new markets for Emirati content, strengthening the protection of creative rights, and building strategic partnerships that enable the Emirati story to reach global audiences while preserving its authenticity, depth, and creative spirit."

He added: "Through our participation in these international platforms, we represent the ambitions of a dynamic Emirati publishing sector that is confident in its ability to compete, innovate, and make a meaningful global impact. Emirati creators have distinctive voices, valuable perspectives, and compelling stories. Our mission is to open doors to international markets and transform every global engagement into new opportunities for Emirati publishers."

These strategic engagements reaffirm that the Emirates Publishers Association’s international participation extends beyond cultural representation to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global centre for creativity, knowledge, and content creation.

By connecting publishers and creators with international markets, strategic partnerships, and new opportunities, the Association continues to expand the global reach of Emirati publishing, bring the UAE’s creative industries to the forefront, and advance the nation’s vision of building a sustainable knowledge economy with culture and innovation at its core.