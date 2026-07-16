Abdulaziz bin Humaid: 'We are committed to building sustainable real estate market in Ajman founded on innovation'

AJMAN, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, was briefed on the updated version of the Aqari (Real Estate) system launched by the Department in accordance with innovative technical standards, with the aim of developing and improving the real estate facilities management system and elevating the performance of owners’ committees.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stated, during a meeting at the Department, that the Aqari system is an integrated digital project that supports the wise leadership’s vision of building a sustainable real estate market reliant on technology and innovation — contributing to the enhancement of quality of life in real estate projects and residential complexes, and consolidating Ajman’s standing as a modern city that provides all means of comfort and wellbeing for residents in a manner commensurate with the needs and aspirations of the various segments of society.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi was presented with an explanation of the technical features of the Aqari system and its role in strengthening the digital ecosystem and facilitating the Department’s regulatory functions — through direct monitoring of the performance of management companies, ensuring compliance with regulations pertaining to jointly owned properties and following up on them on an ongoing basis, as well as monitoring the financial performance of real estate projects in the Emirate of Ajman.

The Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department commended the efforts of the working team that resulted in the development of this distinctive project, which contributes to organising the work of residential complex management companies and monitoring the progress of real estate projects through innovative and non-conventional methods that ensure speed and efficiency in performance — relying on modern working practices and contemporary services characterised by high quality and efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamid bin Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi; Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department; Engineer Saeed Al Matrooshi, Director of the Real Estate Projects Department; and Hareb Al Muhairi, Head of the Owners’ Associations Affairs Section at the Department.