Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences secures accreditation for Continuing Medical Education

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the heart of Dubai Health, which enables learning and discovery to advance health for humanity, has been designated as an Accredited Provider by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). This milestone places MBRU among leading international centers that adhere to the global gold standard for educational quality.

As an accredited provider, MBRU can now independently award AMA PRA Category 1 Credits, the leading measure of accredited continuing medical education accepted in over 40 countries and recognized with European CME credits (ECMEC). Through MBRU’s CME courses and workshops, healthcare professional at Dubai Health will earn CME credits that meet international standards.

Dr. Hanan Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health, and Provost of MBRU, said: “At Dubai Health, we are building a workforce that is continuously learning and responsive to the changing needs of our health system. This accreditation strengthens our integrated academic health system and our ability to embed structured, practice-relevant learning across our clinical environment, ensuring our physicians are equipped to deliver safe, high-quality care today and into the future.”

Dr. Dima Abdelmannan, Director of New Programmes and Accreditation at MBRU, said: “Achieving ACCME accreditation formalizes MBRU's capacity to deliver high-quality, independent medical education that meets the highest international standards. It also opens new opportunities for collaboration with healthcare institutions to develop and deliver joint accredited educational activities that meet global quality standards and benchmarks.”

Professor Nabil Zary, Senior Director of the Institute of Learning at MBRU, said: "This accreditation marks a significant step in MBRU's evolution as a university that serves not only future healthcare professionals but also those already in practice.

Our ambition is for MBRU to become a recognized center of excellence for lifelong professional development in the region, and ACCME accreditation provides the international framework to deliver on that vision."