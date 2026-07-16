Bank of Sharjah Q2 2026 net profit jumps 39%

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Bank of Sharjah today announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026, reporting exceptional performance and reinforcing the strong momentum achieved over the last three years.

The Bank recorded net profit of AED 362 million, up 35% from AED 268 million in 2025, reflecting strong revenue growth and disciplined execution across core businesses.

Net operating income increased by 26% to AED 553 million, while net interest income grew by 45% to AED 465 million. Similarly, total capital ratio increased by 463 bps to 18.7%, while the cost-to-income ratio remained well controlled at 29% level, highlighting continued cost discipline.

The Bank maintained strong balance sheet growth, with total assets reaching AED 53 billion (+10%), net loans and advances increasing to AED 36.5 billion (+20%), and customer deposits rising to AED 33.5 billion (+6%), compared to December 2025.

Commenting on the Bank’s results, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Bank of Sharjah, stated: “The first half of 2026 unfolded against a complex and evolving global backdrop, shaped by geopolitical developments, shifting interest rate expectations, and continued volatility across international financial markets. Despite these external headwinds, the UAE economy once again demonstrated exceptional resilience, supported by its diversified economic foundations, prudent fiscal and monetary policies, and the strength of its financial system.

Against these challenges, Bank of Sharjah delivered another strong set of financial results, reflecting the resilience of our business model, the successful execution of our strategic priorities, and the strength of our governance, risk management and capital framework. Our performance underscores the Bank's ability to navigate changing market conditions while continuing to create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

He added: “As we enter the second half of the year, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of both the UAE economy and Bank of Sharjah. We will continue to execute our strategy with discipline, enhance our customer proposition, invest in our people and capabilities, support the communities we serve, and deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and all stakeholders.”

Also expressing delight at the Bank’s performance, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, commented: “We delivered yet another quarter of record financial performance, achieving a 39% year-on-year increase in net profit while continuing to strengthen our key financial and operating metrics. Beyond our financial performance, we continued to make meaningful progress on a number of strategic initiatives aimed at further strengthening the Bank's operating model, enhancing customer experience, investing in digital capabilities, and building a more agile and scalable franchise capable of supporting sustainable long-term growth.”

He added: “While global markets are expected to remain subject to uncertainty and volatility, we are entering the second half of the year from a position of strength. Supported by a healthy balance sheet, strong capital and liquidity buffers, and a clear strategic roadmap, we remain focused on delivering disciplined and profitable growth while preserving the high standards of risk management and financial resilience that continue to underpin the Bank's success.”