FIFA World Cup 2026 winners to receive historic first championship rings

ZURICH, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- On Sunday, 19 July, the FIFA World Cup 2026 champions will be crowned at New York New Jersey Stadium. In addition to the iconic trophy and prestigious gold medals, a new symbol of triumph will be awarded to the winning team.

In a momentous first for a FIFA competition, the tournament winners will also receive bespoke championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game.

Each ring will be part of a strictly limited edition of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, a direct tribute to the tournament itself. Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history.

One side of the ring proudly features the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team. Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity.

Immediately after the final, the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings to commemorate the occasion. Each of the 30 rings for the winners will then be customised before being officially presented at a later date, ensuring the perfect lifelong fit for an achievement that will echo through eternity.