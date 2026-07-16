AD Ports Group signs Official Logistics Partnership with Team Abu Dhabi for 2026 UIM F1H2O World Championship

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, has signed a logistics partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, under which AD Ports Group becomes the Official Logistics Partner of Team Abu Dhabi F1H2O for the 2026 UIM F1H2O World Championship.

The agreement was signed by Sultan Al Ghaithi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, AD Ports Group; and Thani Al Qamzi, Executive Director of Team Abu Dhabi and Modern Sports, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, in the presence of senior officials and representatives from both organisations.

Through the partnership, AD Ports Group will support the logistics operations behind Team Abu Dhabi’s global campaigns by leveraging its expertise and capabilities in logistics and supply chain management. This will enable the efficient transportation of race boats and technical equipment in line with the highest international standards, further enhancing the team’s readiness for major competitions.

Sultan Al Ghaithi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, AD Ports Group, said: “This partnership reflects AD Ports Group’s commitment to supporting national initiatives that showcase Abu Dhabi’s leadership and global presence. We are pleased to work with Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and Team Abu Dhabi, leveraging our logistics expertise to support a team that embodies the values of ambition, excellence, innovation and professionalism that define the Emirate. We look forward to supporting a successful 2026 championship season.”

Thani Al Qamzi, Executive Director of Team Abu Dhabi and Modern Sports - Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, said: “This agreement represents an important milestone for Team Abu Dhabi, bringing together two organisations with a shared commitment to excellence and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s presence on the global stage. The logistics support provided by a global partner with AD Ports Group’s expertise will further enhance the team’s readiness and ability to compete at the highest levels.”

The partnership brings together two organisations that proudly represent Abu Dhabi on the international stage. Team Abu Dhabi has established itself as one of the world’s leading marine sports teams, carrying the Emirate’s name across major global championships, while showcasing Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination for sport and tourism, supported by its world-class infrastructure and proven expertise in hosting international sporting events. At the same time, AD Ports Group continues to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for industry, trade, and logistics.

Under the partnership, AD Ports Group’s brand will be featured across Team Abu Dhabi’s boats, race apparel, media platforms, and promotional activities throughout the 2026 championship season. The partnership reinforces AD Ports Group’s connection with excellence in marine sports while supporting a team that continues to inspire pride in the UAE.

The agreement represents a model of collaboration between national institutions and supports Abu Dhabi’s vision of strengthening its global leadership in marine sports through strategic partnerships built on expertise, innovation and excellence.