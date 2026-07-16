Dubai Culture celebrates harvest season at Dubai Dates Festival 2026

DUBAI, UAE, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its participation in the third Dubai Dates Festival 2026, organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre and taking place in July, highlighting the significance of the palm tree in local memory and raising awareness of the date harvest season and the social and cultural traditions associated with it. Dubai Culture seeks to strengthen future generations’ connection to local cultural heritage and reinforce its presence on the global cultural map.

The festival serves as an interactive platform that brings together heritage and community while celebrating premium date varieties and the palm tree’s enduring symbolism of generosity and giving. The Authority revealed that Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, will sponsor the ‘Biggest Date Bunch – Dubai’ category in the festival’s official competition.

As part of its participation, Al Shindagha Museum will present a cultural programme from 18 to 26 July featuring a range of workshops, interactive experiences, and activities that highlight the value of the palm tree and explore the cultural and social significance of the date season.

The programme will include the Finyan Al-Ezz colouring activity, where participants can design and decorate traditional cups inspired by palm tree motifs, as well as the karb-decorating workshop, which will enable visitors to transform the karb (palm stalk) into creative artistic pieces that celebrate traditional craftsmanship.

Heritage researcher Salem Hilal will also lead a series of knowledge-sharing sessions, allowing visitors to embark on a journey exploring the date season and the traditions associated with it, along with its accompanying traditional chants and social customs. The sessions will conclude with insights into harvesting traditions and how previous generations cared for the palm tree and benefited from its many resources.

Commenting on the museum’s participation in Dubai Dates Festival 2026, Abdalla Alobeidli, Manager of Al Shindagha Museum, said: “The date harvest season is an important social occasion that is deeply connected to traditions that promote cooperation, solidarity, and meaningful connections within the community. Through our participation in this event, we aim to shed light on the rich stories and lived experiences embedded within local heritage, reflecting the profound relationship between Emirati society and their environment.”

Alobeidli added: “Al Shindagha Museum’s sponsorship of the ‘ Biggest Date Bunch – Dubai’ competition category reflects its ongoing mission to preserve Emirati heritage and present it through engaging contemporary experiences. It offers visitors the opportunity to explore different aspects of the customs and traditions associated with the palm tree and the date season, as well as the economic, cultural, and social impact that continues to resonate within local memory today.”