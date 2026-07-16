Persistent divides on science threaten to leave developing nations behind, new UNESCO report shows

PARIS, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UNESCO today opened the 2026 Global Conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (IDSSD), with the release of new data revealing both the scale of scientific mobilization over the past two years, as well as the persistent divides that threaten to leave developing nations behind.

The Global Conference will bring together over 800 ministers, scientists, and leaders in Paris to take stock of the state of global science and its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Science Decade is harnessing the full spectrum of sciences to address compounding global crises such as climate disruption, inequality and the governance of emerging technologies like AI and quantum science. Launched today, its Global Report assesses the first two years into the Decade, drawing on data from 397 endorsed scientific initiatives across 79 countries. It documents an unprecedented response from the global scientific community: USD 50 million in confirmed funding mobilized, and projects supporting all 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Yet the same data exposes a sharp imbalance. Africa accounts for less than 10% of the Decade's initiatives despite representing 17.5% of the world's population. Meanwhile among participating initiatives, 40% identified coordination rather than funding as their primary barrier, pointing to a governance gap that money alone cannot close.

''The world is not lacking scientific knowledge -- what we need now are stronger systems to put that knowledge to work for people and the planet. Two years into the Science Decade, scientists across the world have mobilized with remarkable energy. Governments must now turn this momentum into policies, budgets and measurable impact – with UNESCO’s support,'' UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said.

The report identifies five structural reforms to get the SDGs back on track:

Reform how research is rewarded from the current "publish or perish" culture;

Expand equitable access to scientific infrastructure and knowledge, allowing all countries to participate and benefit;

Create direct bridges between scientists and decision-makers to ensure research remains responsive to society’s needs;

Rebuild public trust in science through integrity, inclusion and scientific literacy;

Responsibly govern new technologies, including AI, before they outpace our ability to steer them.

New UNESCO data also reveals how 81 countries have implemented UNESCO’s Recommendation on Open Science since its adoption in 2021. The findings show that close to 60% of open science policies adopted over the past 5 years explicitly reference the Recommendation, showing proof that this instrument is directly shaping how governments design science policy.

Yet progress remains uneven: while 79% of governments report having an open science policy framework, only 41% actually have a plan in place to implement it, and just one in three has a monitoring mechanism to ensure these policies are reaching their goal of making scientific research more accessible.

Under the theme Science in Action: Charting a Sustainable and Equitable Future for All, the Global conference will tackle the most pressing challenges to close the gap between scientific research and the decisions that affect people's lives, including: reducing global science divides between North and South, and between men and women, translating open science commitments into practice, and rebuilding public trust in science