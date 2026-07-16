Dubai Municipality honours winners of third “Dubai’s Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden” competition

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality honoured the winners of the third edition of the “Dubai’s Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden” competition, recognising their outstanding adoption of sustainable landscaping practices and innovative home garden designs that combine aesthetic value, environmental efficiency, and the responsible use of natural resources.

The competition supports Dubai Municipality’s efforts to engage the community in beautifying the city, expanding green spaces, and promoting environmental sustainability, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai’s vision of becoming a more sustainable, attractive, and liveable city.

The third edition attracted more than 100 home garden entries from across the emirate, with 18 homes shortlisted for final on-site evaluation before 10 winners, comprising both UAE nationals and residents, were selected. The strong participation reflects the growing adoption of sustainable gardening practices, increased environmental awareness among community members, and the importance of community partnership in achieving sustainable development goals.

Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Awadi, Director of the Agriculture Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Dubai’s Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden competition represents a successful model of collaboration between Dubai Municipality and the community in advancing sustainability objectives. Building an environmental culture begins with everyday practices at home, and home gardens play an important role in enhancing biodiversity, expanding green spaces, and improving quality of life.”

He added: “The continued growth in participation reflects increasing community awareness of the importance of environmental sustainability and the role home gardens can play in supporting environmental resilience and enhancing the emirate’s visual identity. Dubai Municipality remains committed to launching community initiatives that encourage residents to adopt innovative and sustainable solutions that contribute to Dubai’s environmental and development goals, while reinforcing its position as a global leader in sustainability.”

The competition offered a total prize pool of AED 300,000. Nafisa Al Falasi was awarded first place and received AED 100,000. Her garden stood out for its carefully curated diversity of plant species suited to the local climate, the excellent health and maintenance of plants, and the effective use of side and rear garden spaces. It also demonstrated efficient irrigation and water conservation practices, strong soil health management, and the use of organic fertilisation. The garden presented a comprehensive model of sustainable beauty, balancing landscape design excellence with efficient resource management while incorporating internationally recognised landscaping practices adapted to the local environment.

Mariam Al Nuaimi secured second place and received AED 70,000. Her garden was recognised for its harmonious integration of design, implementation, and maintenance, as well as its highly efficient and well-organised home composting system. The judges also highlighted the exceptional health of the plants, the continuous level of care, the organised storage of gardening tools and materials, the intelligent use of available space to enhance plant diversity, and the use of natural alternatives for fertilisation and garden care.

Jamal Al Matari claimed third place and received AED 40,000. His garden featured an impressive variety of trees, shrubs, and plants, supported by excellent plant health and a consistently high standard of maintenance. This rich plant diversity contributed to biodiversity by creating an attractive habitat for birds and beneficial insects. The garden also stood out for its functional layout, clearly defined pathways that enhanced accessibility, the use of a smart irrigation system to optimise water consumption, and solar-powered lighting.

The owners of the top five winning gardens were also awarded the “Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden” medal in recognition of their excellence in applying sustainable landscaping practices and their creativity in designing environmentally responsible home gardens.

The ceremony concluded with Dubai Municipality honouring the top 10 winners in recognition of their contributions to creating inspiring models of sustainable home gardens and demonstrating the values of community responsibility and environmental awareness. The competition further strengthens the partnership between Dubai Municipality and the community in building a greener, more beautiful, and more sustainable future for Dubai.