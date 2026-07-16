UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of orphanage fire in Algiers

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria over the victims of a fire at an orphanage east of the capital, Algiers, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.