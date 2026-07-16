UAE scoops 13 more medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship, taking overall tally to 40

ALMATY,16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continued its strong performances at the third Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship, held at Almaty Arena, after adding 13 medals in the Under-21 division, including eight gold, two silver and three bronze, to take its overall tally to 40 medals.

The result reflects the UAE's long-term commitment to developing jiu-jitsu through investment in athlete development and a structured pathway to nurture talent. It also highlights the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation's ongoing efforts to expand participation, identify promising athletes and prepare them to compete at the highest continental and international levels.

Gold medals were won by Dana Al-Breiki (Under 45kg), Al Anoud Al-Harbi (Under 48kg), Aisha Al-Jneibi (Under 63kg), Abdulrahman Al-Najar (+94kg), Obaid Al-Ketbi (Under 56kg), Abdulrahman Abdulhaq (Under 62kg), Ahmed Andeez (Under 69kg) and Abdulaziz Al-Akidi (Under 77kg).

Silver medallists were Maryam Al-Ali (Under 45kg) and Abdulrahman Sayedna (Under 56kg), while bronze medals went to Meera Al-Hosani (Under 48kg), Faisal Al-Wahedi (Under 69kg) and Theyab Al-Jneibi (Under 94kg).

The Under-21 results took the UAE's overall medal tally at the championship to 40 medals, comprising 15 gold, nine silver and 16 bronze, following its earlier haul of 27 medals in the Under-16 and Under-18 competitions.

Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Technical Director of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: "The results achieved by the team in the Under-21 competition reflect the quality of the Federation's preparation programmes and our athletes' ability to perform at a high level against some of Asia's strongest competitors.

“The Under-21 category is an important stage in an athlete's development, where they take on greater responsibility to read their opponents, manage each contest and make the right decisions under pressure. Our athletes showed strong technical ability, mental maturity and a clear determination to keep improving as they prepare to move into the senior category.

"We follow a structured development pathway that supports athletes as they progress from the youth divisions to elite competition. Continental championships are an important opportunity to assess performances, measure progress and identify areas for improvement. We will carry out a detailed technical review of this championship to help prepare the team for upcoming competitions.”

Samuel Araujo, coach of the UAE National Team, said, “The coaching staff prepared a tactical plan for every contest based on each opponent's strengths and different match situations, while giving the athletes the confidence to make decisions during the contest.

“Our athletes adapted well throughout the competition and stayed composed in the key moments, which helped them reach the finals and win medals. The experience gained from this championship is just as valuable as the medals, as it will help us improve our training programmes and prepare the athletes for future competitions.”

Obaid Al-Ketbi, who won the gold medal in the Under 56kg division, said, “I approached every contest with focus and patience, and stuck to the game plan prepared by the coaching staff. I didn't let the pressure affect my performance. Winning this medal motivates me to keep working hard and take on greater responsibility in the future.”

Dana Al-Breiki, who claimed the gold medal in the Under 45kg division, said, "This victory is the result of months of preparation and hard work in training and camps. I entered the championship with clear goals, and the biggest challenge was staying focused and making the right decisions throughout each contest. I dedicate this achievement to the UAE and look forward to representing my country in the best possible way at future competitions.”