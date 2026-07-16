Dubai Government Media Office: Action will be taken against media outlets that publish false news or unverified information about Dubai

DUBAI, 16th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Dubai Media Office has confirmed that the necessary measures will be taken against media institutions that publish incorrect news or information related to the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with the laws and regulatory frameworks in force in the Emirate and the United Arab Emirates.

The office urged media outlets and the public to obtain news and information from their official and reliable sources, to verify accuracy before publishing or circulating any information, and to avoid circulating rumors, news, and erroneous press reports.