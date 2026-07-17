Seventh National Fuel Station Safety Campaign kicks off across UAE

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Joint Committee for Safety and Security, chaired by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), has launched the seventh edition of the National Fuel Station Safety Campaign in collaboration with the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, ADNOC Distribution, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of safe practices at fuel stations, promote a culture of prevention, and contribute to protecting lives and property while supporting the UAE's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, security, and quality of life.

Running until 31st August 2026, the nationwide campaign targets all fuel station customers across the UAE through a comprehensive awareness programme that encourages compliance with safety procedures and promotes safe refuelling practices.

The initiative is designed to enhance the safety of both customers and station personnel while reducing potential risks, particularly during the summer when temperatures are at their highest.

The campaign covers more than 800 fuel stations across all emirates. Since its launch seven years ago, the initiative has generated more than 60 million awareness message impressions, while impact assessments indicate that public awareness of fuel station safety procedures has reached 98.5 percent, reflecting the campaign's effectiveness in promoting safe behaviours and strengthening a culture of prevention.

The campaign encourages the public to follow essential safety measures at fuel stations, including switching off vehicle engines while refuelling, complying with all safety instructions, and refraining from using ignition sources or engaging in any behaviour that could pose a risk to people or facilities.

The initiative also reflects a successful national partnership between government entities and fuel distribution companies, bringing together efforts to promote preventive awareness, encourage compliance with safe practices, and align with international best practices. It underscores the UAE's proactive approach to protecting the community and continuously enhancing safety and security standards across vital sectors.

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the MoEI, said, “Over the past seven years, the National Fuel Station Safety Campaign has become a successful national model of collaboration between government entities and fuel distribution companies. It has played a vital role in fostering a culture of prevention, raising public awareness, and strengthening compliance with safety procedures at fuel stations.”

He added that the UAE is committed to embedding a culture of safety as a shared responsibility and a reflection of a safety-conscious society. Adhering to preventive measures at fuel stations not only protects individual motorists but also safeguards everyone in the surrounding environment and contributes to enhancing the quality of life.