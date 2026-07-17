Gold on track for biggest weekly loss in six

WORLD CAPITALS, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold was on track for its biggest weekly loss in six on Friday.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $3,980.64 per ounce by 0455 GMT, having touched its lowest since 1st July earlier in the session. US gold futures for August delivery lost 0.2 percent at $3,984.10.
The metal, however, has lost 3.4 percent so far this week, its largest decline since 1st June.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $55.20 per ounce, platinum lost 1.1 percent to $1,599.17, and palladium eased 0.4 percent to $1,244.16. All three metals were headed for a weekly loss.