Jordan intercepts three Iranian missiles

AMMAN, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan's air defence systems intercepted and shot down three Iranian missiles that entered the country's airspace on Friday morning, a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army said.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the General Command said there were no casualties or material damage.

It added that Royal Engineering Corps teams handled the fallen debris across several locations in accordance with approved technical and security protocols, taking all necessary precautions to secure the sites and ensure public safety.

The statement said that the Jordan Armed Forces remain on high alert, continuously monitoring the Kingdom's airspace and closely following regional developments to respond to any potential threat in accordance with the approved rules of engagement.