Death toll from Venezuelan earthquakes rises to 4,930

MEXICO CITY, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 4,930, while more than 20,800 people remain in temporary camps, the government said in a statement.

The death toll increased by 101 over the past 24 hours, while the number of people rescued remained unchanged.

According to the authorities, 17,907 people remain homeless, while 21,210 are being accommodated in 107 temporary camps. The earthquakes damaged 856 buildings, including 190 that completely collapsed.

A total of 2,278 foreign rescue workers, 30,989 personnel from various agencies and 31,745 volunteers are involved in relief and recovery operations.