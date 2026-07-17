UAE President confers First-Class Order of Independence on Ambassador of Belgium

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the First-Class Order of Independence to Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador to the country, in recognition of his efforts, which contributed to strengthening relations between the two countries across various fields.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, presented the Order to Delcourt during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, Al Kaabi stressed the UAE’s commitment to advancing ties with the Kingdom of Belgium across various fields.

She wished Delcourt success in his future duties and commended his role in strengthening the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Belgium.

For his part, Delcourt expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the development of relations between the two countries. He also expressed his appreciation to all the UAE entities for their cooperation, which positively contributed to the success of his mission in the UAE.