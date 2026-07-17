TRENDS launches new book, signs distribution agreeement at Hong Kong Book Fair

HONG KONG, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory continued its participation in the 2026 Hong Kong Book Fair on Friday, drawing visitors, researchers, officials and publishing professionals to its pavilion on the second day of the event.

In the presence of Sheikh Saud Ali Mohammed Al Mualla, UAE Consul-General in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of the Hong Kong SAR Government, TRENDS Research & Advisory launched its latest publication, Labour Markets in the Age of AI.

The book explores the rapid transformations reshaping labour markets due to advances in artificial intelligence, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges of the digital revolution, and offers forward-looking insights into the future of work and the skills required in the digital economy.

Led by Rawdha Al Marzooqi, Head of the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector, together with her team, and Warda Al Menhali, Head of the Corporate Communications Sector at TRENDS, the pavilion welcomed several prominent official and cultural delegations. Among them was Drew Lai, who reviewed TRENDS' latest research publications and knowledge initiatives.

The pavilion also served as a meeting point for leading figures from the UAE's cultural community, including Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. The two guests were introduced to TRENDS' latest publications and research initiatives in a visit that reflected the complementarity of national efforts to promote knowledge and strengthen the UAE's cultural presence on the international stage.

The pavilion also welcomed a high-level delegation of international experts and officials specialising in copyright and intellectual property rights management. The delegation reviewed TRENDS' key publications and research projects and discussed prospects for cooperation and the exchange of expertise to support knowledge dissemination and strengthen international partnerships in publishing and scientific research.

The pavilion also received Dr. Sharon Wong Yin Yu, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Reprographic Rights Licensing Society (HKRRLS), who explored TRENDS' publications and research initiatives and discussed opportunities for cooperation in publishing, intellectual property, rights management, and knowledge exchange.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, TRENDS, represented by its Distribution and Exhibitions Sector, signed a distribution agreement with the Chinese company CPS. The agreement marks a strategic step toward expanding the reach of TRENDS' intellectual and research publications across China and Asia, making them accessible to a broader audience of readers and researchers, and further advancing the institution's mission to disseminate knowledge and strengthen its global presence.

This participation, organised through TRENDS' Virtual Office in China, marks the institution's first appearance at the Hong Kong Book Fair. Its knowledge pavilion showcases approximately 500 academic and research publications covering various disciplines.

Throughout the second day of the exhibition, the TRENDS pavilion witnessed extensive engagement from visitors and specialists, who explored its scientific publications and knowledge initiatives and took part in discussions that reflected TRENDS' growing stature as a global research institution dedicated to anticipating the future, advancing knowledge production, and promoting international cooperation in research and intellectual thought.