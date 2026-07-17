Arab Parliament for Child to hold final session of fourth term on Saturday

SHARJAH, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) will hold the fourth and final session of its fourth term on Saturday in Sharjah.

The session is being held as part of Sharjah's hosting of the parliament under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the follow-up of Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The session will take place at the Sharjah Consultative Council headquarters, bringing together parliament members from across the Arab world.

The session is expected to witness strong interaction among members, as it provides children with a genuine opportunity to discuss the topic of their session, “The Role of the Family in Building a Safe Environment for the Child”, while reaffirming their role in engaging in parliamentary work and practising dialogue and decision-making.

The session concludes the APC's fourth term, building on the achievements of the parliament since its establishment as an initiative aimed at empowering Arab children and strengthening their participation in shaping the future.