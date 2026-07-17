Zayed National Museum to mark Union Pledge Day with special weekend programme

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, will celebrate Union Pledge Day on 18th and 19th July with a special edition of Weekends at Zayed National Museum.

Bringing together community-led activities, storytelling, hands-on experiences and live performances, the programme invites visitors to reflect on unity, cooperation, collective responsibility and the values that continue to guide the UAE today.

Heritage Group Performances will present traditional Emirati performing arts, including al-rawah, in a vibrant showcase of unity, joy and cultural identity. Throughout the weekend, these acts will celebrate the traditions that continue to bring the UAE’s communities together across generations. The Abu Dhabi Police Music Band will also perform a series of live sets blending ceremonial, patriotic and contemporary works.

In My Pledge to the Union, visitors will be invited to create their own union pledge and contribute to a collaborative artwork reflecting the values, responsibilities and ongoing story of the UAE.

Two creative workshops, the Stitching Workshops and the Decorate a Plant Pot, will explore the values of Union Pledge Day through hands-on experiences.

The weekend will also feature Stories and Tales Across Generations, a storytelling session inspired by Emirati heritage and national pride.