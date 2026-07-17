RAK-DED conducts 24,000 inspection visits in H1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah recorded positive results in commercial compliance indicators during the first half of the current year, after carrying out 24,359 inspection visits covering various establishments and economic activities across the emirate.

These visits resulted in 21,968 establishments complying with approved regulations and requirements, achieving a compliance rate of 90 percent. This underscores the effectiveness of the Department’s regulatory framework and its role in fostering an organised and competitive business environment grounded in adherence to laws and regulations.

These inspection campaigns form part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance compliance levels among commercial establishments and ensure their adherence to the rules and requirements governing economic activities. This contributes to protecting consumer rights, promoting fair competition, and reducing commercial violations in support of sustainable economic development in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Faisal Abdullah Alayoun, Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department, stated that the compliance rate achieved during the first half of the year reflects the success of the Department’s regulatory plans, as well as the positive cooperation demonstrated by private sector establishments in adhering to market regulations.

Alayoun added that the Department focuses on developing a modern regulatory system based on proactive planning and risk analysis, ensuring that inspection efforts are directed toward priority activities and achieving the highest levels of efficiency.

He emphasised that compliance with regulations is a shared responsibility between government entities and the business sector, which positively impacts service quality, safeguards consumer rights, and enhances the attractiveness of the emirate’s investment environment.

Alayoun further noted that inspection and commercial protection teams continue to implement field campaigns on an ongoing basis according to operational plans targeting various economic sectors. These efforts include immediate response to reports and complaints, taking necessary actions against violators in accordance with applicable regulations, and intensifying awareness initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of compliance among business owners and employees.

The Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department also highlighted that the Department is leveraging modern technologies and digital transformation in conducting inspection and regulatory processes, contributing to improved efficiency, faster procedures, and enhanced quality of regulatory services, in line with best government practices.

The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah affirmed its continued implementation of integrated regulatory and awareness programmes, aimed at sustaining compliance, strengthening market confidence, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading economic and investment destination that offers a safe, fair, and growth-conducive business environment.