Ministry of Family, National Academy for Childhood Development to advance child, family support

DUBAI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family and the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration in advancing strategic programmes and initiatives that support childhood and family development while fostering Emirati values and national identity among younger generations.

The partnership also seeks to enhance family well-being and strengthen social cohesion across the UAE.

Signed in the presence of Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens Affairs at the Ministry of Family, and Dr. Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of the National Academy for Childhood Development, the MoU establishes a framework for expanding cooperation in the fields of child care, development and protection.

It also provides for the exchange of expertise and knowledge, the development of joint initiatives and projects, and the delivery of specialised awareness and training programmes for professionals working in the childhood sector, including caregivers, teachers and social workers, with the aim of enhancing the quality of services provided to children and families.

The MoU also supports practical training placements and career pathways for graduates of the Accredited Professional Diploma in Childhood Development. It also provides a framework for jointly developing awareness campaigns that elevate the profile of the caregiving profession and recognise its essential contribution to the child and family support ecosystem.

Hessa Tahlak said that childhood development remains a central priority for the Ministry, guided by a firm belief that the family is the primary environment in which a child's character is shaped, values are instilled and national identity is nurtured.

She noted that the Ministry continues to advance a comprehensive family support ecosystem that serves families at every stage of their journey through high-impact programmes and initiatives that strengthen their capabilities and empower them to provide safe, nurturing and stimulating environments in which children can grow and thrive.

She added, “Our collaboration with the National Academy for Childhood Development marks a significant step towards aligning national efforts, preparing qualified professionals, and delivering training and awareness programmes based on leading international practices. Together, these efforts will enhance the quality of services provided to children and families, foster a community culture that recognises the importance of childhood, elevate the role of caregivers, and support the development of generations who take pride in their national identity and are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to the UAE's sustainable development journey.”

Dr. Al Kaabi said, “This partnership reflects our shared vision of bringing together national efforts and exchanging expertise to develop impactful initiatives that strengthen family stability and create a more supportive environment for children's growth and well-being across the UAE. It also builds on the Academy's ongoing commitment to preparing qualified caregivers equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to meet the evolving needs of the childhood development sector.”

Under the MoU, the two parties will also work together to develop advisory and family support programmes centred on childhood development and parenting skills. The agreement further provides for the delivery of summer and seasonal family programmes designed to strengthen national identity and foster stronger community bonds.

In addition, the MoU enables both parties to undertake joint studies and research on issues related to childhood and the family, supporting greater public awareness and evidence-informed decision-making.

The National Academy for Childhood Development and the Ministry of Family are already collaborating on several national initiatives, including Generation 71, an initiative delivered under the slogan "A Generation Built on Values." Through educational and interactive activities, the programme seeks to strengthen national identity, promote Emirati values and equip children with essential life skills.

The Academy also continues to expand its strategic partnerships with local and international organisations to exchange expertise and valuable insights, contributing to the continued advancement of the UAE's childhood development ecosystem.