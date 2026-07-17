Uganda school bus crash kills 20 children

NAIROBI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A bus full of schoolchildren returning from a trip veered off the road in Uganda, killing 20 children and one adult, police said Friday.

The bus was returning from a school trip to Sipi Falls in Kapchorwa District when it veered off the road, according to preliminary investigations by the police.

"The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large stone along the roadside, and overturned," police said in a statement on X.