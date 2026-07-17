Burjeel Medical City, 'Roswell Park' to establish thoracic surgery programme in UAE

NEW YORK, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Medical City (BMC) has entered into a clinical and academic collaboration with New York-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centre, a US National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centre, to establish a specialised thoracic surgery programme in the UAE.

The agreement, which was signed in New York, combines Roswell Park’s clinical protocols, multidisciplinary expertise, and academic capabilities with BMC’s advanced infrastructure, oncology services, and network. BMC will establish a dedicated thoracic surgery service for cancers affecting the lungs, esophagus, mediastinum, and chest wall.

The programme will offer robot-assisted, video-assisted thoracoscopic (VATS), and conventional open procedures based on clinical needs.

The programme will be integrated into the multidisciplinary care pathway of Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), bringing together thoracic surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, pulmonology, pathology, and radiology. Patients will receive coordinated care from diagnosis through surgery, recovery, and follow-up.

Thoracic tumour board meetings will allow BMC physicians to review complex cases with Roswell Park specialists. The collaboration will also provide access to Roswell Park faculty for selected reviews and second opinions. Clinical pathways will align with international standards, including National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said that this collaboration creates a sustainable pathway for patients in the UAE and across the region to access highly specialised thoracic cancer care closer to home.

Dr. Candace S. Johnson, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centre, said, “Roswell Park has a long-standing commitment to advancing cancer care through collaboration, research, and education.”

Dr. Sai Yendamuri, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chair of Thoracic Surgery at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centre, said: “By working with Burjeel Medical City, we can extend specialised thoracic cancer care expertise, support multidisciplinary decision-making, and help build a world-class programme serving patients across the UAE and the region.”