Euro area, European Union record trade deficits in May 2026

BRUSSELS, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The euro area and the European Union (EU) recorded trade in goods deficits in May, reversing surpluses posted a year earlier, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat.

The euro area recorded a trade in goods deficit of €7.8 billion in May 2026, compared with a surplus of €15.0 billion in the same month of 2025, while the EU posted a deficit of €12.1 billion, against a surplus of €12.7 billion a year earlier.

Eurostat said euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world stood at €243.6 billion in May, up 0.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports rose 10.0 percent to €251.4 billion, resulting in a deterioration of the trade balance by €22.8 billion compared with May 2025. The decline was primarily driven by a widening of the energy deficit and reduced surpluses in machinery and vehicles, as well as in chemical and related products.

For the EU, exports to countries outside the bloc fell 1.1 percent to €215.7 billion, while imports increased 10.8 percent to €227.8 billion, leading to a deterioration in the trade balance of €24.8 billion compared with May 2025. The weakening was mainly driven by a larger energy deficit and smaller surpluses in machinery and vehicles, as well as in chemical and related products.

During the January-May 2026 period, the euro area recorded a trade surplus of just €3.3 billion, down sharply from €78.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Exports fell 2.8 percent to €1.214 trillion, while imports rose 3.4 percent to €1.211 trillion. Intra-euro area trade increased by 3.3 percent to €1.157 trillion.

Over the same five-month period, the EU recorded a cumulative trade deficit of €15.9 billion, compared with a surplus of €70.1 billion a year earlier. Extra-EU exports declined 4.8 percent to €1.074 trillion, while imports increased 3.0 percent to €1.090 trillion. Intra-EU trade rose 4.3 percent to €1.807 trillion.