100-tonne aid aircraft departs Ras Al Khaimah Airport for Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A humanitarian aid flight carrying 100 tonnes of relief supplies departed Ras Al Khaimah International Airport on Friday for the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The aid flight, organised in cooperation between the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club and Dar Al Ber Society, is aimed at supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

The aircraft is carrying infant formula, medicines and clothing to help meet urgent humanitarian needs and ease the suffering of families affected by the crisis.

Hammoud Al Afari, Relief Operations Coordinator for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said the UAE, under the directives of its leadership, continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people by mobilising its logistical and relief capabilities in cooperation with its partners.

He said the initiative is intended to ensure the sustained delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza, helping meet civilians' essential needs, strengthen their resilience and alleviate the impact of the humanitarian crisis.

The flight forms part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to deliver relief assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, reflecting the country's longstanding commitment to supporting people affected by humanitarian crises.