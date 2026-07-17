Kuwait says Iranian attack damages power, water distillation plant

KUWAIT, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said Friday that one of its power generation and water distillation plants was attacked as a result of Iranian aggression against Kuwait.

The ministry stated that the attack damaged the plant's facilities, sparked a fire and affected a large number of electricity generation units, prompting the activation of emergency plans to contain the impact and maintain grid stability.

The ministry said in a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that Kuwait Fire Force teams brought the fire under control, while the ministry's emergency and technical teams, in coordination with relevant authorities, began assessing the damage, securing the plant and restoring affected units to service as quickly as possible.

The ministry affirmed that technical teams continue working around the clock to maintain the stability of the power grid, ensure uninterrupted service and monitor the network to mitigate any potential impact.