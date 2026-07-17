AQU sports complex draws students with diverse summer programmes

SHARJAH, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The sports complex at Al Qasimia University (AQU) has been attracting strong participation from students during the summer holiday through a diverse range of sports programmes and activities designed to make productive use of their free time, promote a healthy lifestyle, and support the integration of academic achievement with physical activity.

The complex, which opened in April, is a valuable addition to the university's facilities. It includes a multi-purpose sports hall, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a fitness gym, and a recreational hall, supporting a wide range of sporting activities and student programmes while reinforcing a culture of health and wellbeing across the university community.

The summer activities include an intensive swimming programme, strength and endurance training, football matches, as well as opportunities to play basketball, volleyball, badminton and practise martial arts. The programmes are delivered under the supervision of qualified coaches and specialists, in accordance with the highest standards of safety and security across all the complex's facilities.

Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of AQU, said the sporting activity at the new complex reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of AQU, to provide an integrated university environment that develops students academically, physically and in terms of their overall wellbeing. He added that the summer programmes enable students of different nationalities to make full use of the complex's facilities in a safe and organised sporting environment, helping them develop their abilities and enhance the quality of their university life.

For her part, Ahlam Bin Jarsh, Assistant Chancellor for Female Students Affairs, said the strong participation in the summer activities highlights the importance of providing balanced programmes for students during the holiday, combining purposeful recreation with skills development. She added that the sports complex provides a space for positive interaction while fostering the values of cooperation, discipline and team spirit among students.