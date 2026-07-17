UAE marks Union Pledge Day, celebrating 55 years of achievement

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE marks Union Pledge Day on 18th July each year, commemorating the historic signing of the Declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution by the Founding Fathers in 1971, marking the beginning of a 55-year journey of development, progress and global leadership.

Union Pledge Day, approved by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commemorates the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Rulers, whose commitment to unity laid the foundations of a nation built on ambition and progress. The occasion also renews the pledge to carry forward the Union's journey, reinforce the values of loyalty, belonging and national cohesion, and preserve the legacy of the Founding Fathers.

Over the past decades, the UAE has evolved from a young federation into a globally influential nation, built on the comprehensive development vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, carried forward under the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and continued today under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the active participation of the nation's people in shaping a more advanced and prosperous future.

According to the latest 2026 World Competitiveness Report, the UAE ranked fifth globally and maintained its position as the regional leader for the tenth consecutive year. It ranked first globally in economic performance, topped 21 global indicators, and placed among the world's top five in 67 indicators, reflecting the strength of its economic and institutional environment and its ability to sustain progress.

Economically, the UAE's non-oil foreign trade reached a record level of more than AED3.8 trillion in 2025, according to data released in January 2026, marking growth of nearly 27 percent compared to 2024. Non-oil exports exceeded AED813 billion, recording growth of 45.5 percent.

On the humanitarian front, the UAE further strengthened its approach in 2026 to promoting international solidarity and cooperation, based on its belief that humanitarian work is a core national value and a fundamental part of the Founding Fathers' legacy.

This vision has been reflected in the country's continued support for relief and development initiatives, enhanced response to humanitarian crises, and expanded international partnerships aimed at protecting the most vulnerable, underscoring the UAE's active contribution to global efforts to achieve sustainable development and uphold human dignity.

The UAE also continues to play a prominent role on the international stage through an approach based on dialogue, cooperation, respect for the sovereignty of states, and support for efforts to enhance security and stability and resolve conflicts through peaceful means.

In science, technology and sustainability, the UAE continues to build on its achievements, reflecting its future ambitions through programmes in space exploration, the development of the knowledge economy, the advancement of artificial intelligence and innovation, and the implementation of its climate and development goals by expanding clean energy projects and transitioning to a more sustainable economy.