Louvre Abu Dhabi announces opening of ‘A Board Game Adventure’ exhibition

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi will open its new Children's Museum exhibition, A Board Game Adventure, tomorrow. Supported by Mubadala Foundation, the exhibition will run until April 2027, offering an interactive experience that combines art, learning and play for children and families.

Designed for children aged 4 to 12, the exhibition explores the history of board games as one of the oldest forms of human interaction through 24 artworks and artefacts from the Louvre Abu Dhabi collection and leading international cultural institutions. The exhibition highlights the evolution of board games, their journey across civilisations, and their role in sharing knowledge and fostering cultural connections.

Ugo Bertoni, Director of External Affairs, Outreach and Cultural Engagement at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said the exhibition offers an interactive educational experience that encourages children and families to explore and learn together, in line with the Year of Family, while reinforcing the museum's mission of bringing cultures closer together.

Alya Al Hosani, Vice Chair of Mubadala Foundation, said the Foundation's support for the exhibition reflects its commitment to expanding access to high-quality educational and cultural initiatives that nurture creativity and curiosity among children and empower future generations through interactive learning.

The exhibition features digital experiences, hands-on activities and workshops that take visitors on an immersive journey. It will also be accompanied by a summer programme for children in August, offering activities inspired by board games that combine creativity, critical thinking and collaborative learning.