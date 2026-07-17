ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has reinforced its position as the highest-rated banking group in the MENA region and among the highest-rated globally, with AA- or equivalent ratings and stable outlooks following the latest affirmations by Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

Together, these ratings place FAB at the top end of global bank credit quality underpinned by strong standalone fundamentals, disciplined risk management and systemic importance within the UAE banking sector.

The latest affirmations come amid evolving regional developments, highlighting the resilience of FAB’s financial profile and its consistent strength across capital, liquidity, asset quality and earnings capacity. Stable outlooks across all three agencies reflect confidence in the Bank’s ability to sustain its strong profile through the cycle.

FAB’s credit profile is further supported by its market-leading UAE franchise, diversified funding base and strong sovereign linkage as the primary banking partner to the Government of Abu Dhabi and leading government-related entities.

This strength is reflected in FAB’s continued access to international wholesale funding markets, supported by a broad and diversified global investor base, with consistently oversubscribed issuances and over AED22 billion (US$6.0 billion equivalent) raised year-to-date.

With AA- or equivalent credit ratings, resilient fundamentals and systemic importance FAB maintains one of the strongest credit profiles among global banks, positioning it to deliver sustainable performance and returns across market cycles.