Ajman Finance participates in Our Happy Summer 2026

AJMAN, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman has announced its participation in the “Our Happy Summer 2026” programme, organised by the Government of Ajman, through a range of educational, awareness and interactive initiatives designed to make the most of the summer break by promoting community participation and equipping young people with financial, digital and knowledge-based skills to prepare them for the future.

This year's participation features three programmes combining learning with practical application: the Abacus Challenge Camp, which develops mental arithmetic and concentration skills; Ajman Mal Plus, which combines financial literacy with artificial intelligence applications; and Play it Right!, an interactive recreational activity for all members of the community that blends learning with entertainment while encouraging community participation.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman's Department of Finance, said the Department's participation in Our Happy Summer 2026 reflects its long-standing commitment to supporting community initiatives that contribute to developing people's capabilities and promoting a culture of continuous learning and innovation.

He noted that the programmes have been designed using interactive educational approaches that combine financial literacy, critical thinking skills and the use of modern technologies, in line with the Government of Ajman's vision and Ajman Vision 2030 to build a knowledge-based society and an innovation-driven economy.

The Department of Finance invited parents and students to register for the programmes and benefit from the educational and interactive experiences on offer.