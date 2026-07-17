Modon records AED1.25 billion in sales from final phase of Bashayer

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Modon has announced the complete sell-out of the final phase of Bashayer, its premium waterfront community on Hudayriyat Island, within one day of launch, generating approximately AED1.25 billion in sales. The development attracted strong interest from buyers, with 71 percent being new customers to Modon.

Bashayer comprises one- to three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom penthouses, and newly introduced two- and four-bedroom townhomes.

Residents will enjoy a 3.5-kilometre waterfront promenade with walkable piers extending into the water.

The development offers a carefully curated collection of lifestyle amenities, including landscaped parks, a fully equipped gym, hydrotherapy facilities, children’s play areas and retail outlets, creating a well-rounded environment for everyday living.