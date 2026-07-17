UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Ambassador of French Republic

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the First-Class Order of Zayed II to Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador to the country.

Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, presented the Order to Niemtchinow during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she praised the strategic relations between the UAE and France. Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries across various fields in support of their mutual interests.

She wished the ambassador success in his future duties, and commended his role in strengthening the close relations between the UAE and France.

For his part, Niemtchinow expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the development of relations between the two countries. He also expressed his appreciation to all the UAE entities for their cooperation, which positively contributed to the success of his mission in the UAE.