Austria stresses need to continue implementing Gaza peace plan

VIENNA, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, stressed the importance of continuing the implementation of the Gaza peace plan and called for consideration of additional European sanctions to curb the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

In a statement, Meinl-Reisinger also expressed concern over the situation along the Israeli-Lebanese border and called for the swift implementation of the peace plan between Israel and Lebanon.

She further urged that a successor arrangement be agreed for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate is due to expire soon, saying, "Austria has always been strongly committed to this mission."