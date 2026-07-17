Sharjah International Library Conference 2026 explores evolving role of libraries in education, health, AI

SHARJAH, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) will organise the 13th Sharjah International Library Conference (SILC) from 7th to 9th November, 2026, as part of the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, bringing together experts from school, public and academic libraries worldwide.

Organised in collaboration with the American Library Association (ALA), the conference will explore the intersection of reading with education, healthcare and artificial intelligence, while examining the evolving role of libraries in supporting individuals and communities.

The programme will cover public, school and specialised libraries, alongside the latest technological trends and their contribution to building knowledge-based societies.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Book Authority, said the conference has become one of the world's leading platforms for exchanging expertise and exploring the future of libraries.

He said libraries are essential knowledge institutions that empower individuals, support innovation and adapt to educational, technological and social change.

Al Ameri added that the conference reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish books and knowledge as pillars of human development, as well as the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority, to strengthen the conference's role as a global platform for advancing the library sector and fostering international cooperation.

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at Sharjah Book Authority, said the programme has been designed to address key developments shaping the global library sector and provide participants with practical approaches to enhancing library services, evaluating programmes and strengthening partnerships with educational and community institutions.

The conference forms part of SBA's efforts to reinforce Sharjah's position as a global hub for professional dialogue in the library and knowledge sectors while expanding opportunities for learning, networking and partnerships through specialised events held alongside the Sharjah International Book Fair.