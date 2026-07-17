Abdullah Al Hamed: Union Pledge Day guides national identity towards brighter future

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, affirmed that Union Pledge Day is a deeply rooted national occasion in the hearts of the people of the UAE, commemorating the pledge upon which the nation's unity was forged, the values that laid the foundations of the Union, and the historic moment that paved the way for a country that has become a model of unity, progress and prosperity.

Marking Union Pledge Day, Al Hamed said, "On this cherished occasion, we do not merely reflect on the past. We renew our pledge to ensure that the Union remains the heartbeat of our identity, the source of our strength, and the compass guiding our nation's journey towards a brighter future."

He highlighted with pride the tireless efforts of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Founding Fathers, who planted the seeds of unity with wisdom and dedication, enabling the UAE to emerge as a global symbol of stability, development and leadership.

Al Hamed added that 18th July will always remain a day to honour the greatness of the nation's founding leaders and renew the commitment to follow their path while standing united behind President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, so that the UAE remains faithful to the message of the Union and steadfast in advancing the nation's development and progress across all fields.

The Chairman of the National Media Office stressed that this year's Union Pledge Day carries exceptional national significance in light of the remarkable display of solidarity between the leadership and the people, including citizens and residents, during the period in which the region witnessed Iranian attacks. He said those events demonstrated that the Union is founded on enduring values, a deeply rooted national culture and a way of life embodying loyalty, belonging and solidarity, with the UAE's unity and strength growing stronger whenever challenges arise.

He noted that the cohesion and collective awareness demonstrated during that period reflected the strength of an integrated national system, with the national media serving as one of its key pillars through its role in unifying the national message, strengthening public confidence and promoting community awareness.

He added that the national media has always been, and will continue to be, a fundamental partner in consolidating the Union, safeguarding the national identity, promoting the values of loyalty and belonging, conveying the UAE's story to the world with credibility and responsibility, and fostering national awareness that preserves the country's achievements and reinforces confidence in its leadership and development journey.

Concluding his statement, Al Hamed said the occasion renews the nation's determination to preserve its achievements and reflects pride in the UAE's distinguished global standing. It also reinforces the commitment to uphold the legacy of the Founding Fathers and the values of unity and loyalty to the nation, ensuring that the Union remains an inspiring story passed on to future generations, a message carried in hearts before words, and a guiding light illuminating the path to the future with unwavering resolve and an unyielding spirit.