Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi: Union Pledge Day renews commitment to UAE's prosperous future

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, said that the 55 years since the signing of the Union Pledge have demonstrated that a sincere vision and wise leadership are capable of shaping an exceptional future.

In a statement marking Union Pledge Day, Al Shehhi said the UAE, through the Union, has become a global model for development, social cohesion, competitiveness, economic growth and innovation, adding that the country has cemented its position among the world's most advanced and influential nations, with people at the heart of its development journey and the driving force behind its achievements.

He said that on this cherished national occasion, the nation remembers with deep respect and gratitude the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Rulers, whose vision was ahead of its time when they signed the Union Document and the Constitution on 18th July 1971, announced the official name of the United Arab Emirates and proclaimed its Union, laying the firm foundations for a nation that has become a global model of stability, development and prosperity.

Al Shehhi added, "Today, 55 years after the signing of the Union Pledge, the UAE stands as living proof of the foresight and vision of its Founders. The remarkable achievements it has accomplished and the distinguished regional and global standing it has attained are the natural extension of that historic decision, which transformed the course of the region and laid the foundations of a nation that has become a model of development and prosperity.

"Union Pledge Day remains an occasion on which we proudly recall that pivotal moment, renew our commitment to advancing the Union's journey, safeguarding its achievements, and working towards a more prosperous future for our nation."