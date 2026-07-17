e& successfully completes sale of Vodafone stake, realising cash proceeds of $5.95 billion

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Further to Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (e&) announcement on 10th July 2026 related to signing a binding agreement with Vega, an acquisition vehicle wholly owned by the Niel family group, for the sale of e&’s entire holding in Vodafone Group PLC (Vodafone); e& today announced the successful completion of the transfer of its 3,944,743,685 ordinary shares in Vodafone to BNPP Financial Markets, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and Société Générale.

The successful completion of the transfer has generated gross cash proceeds to e& of AED21.5 billion (US$5.84 billion), representing c. 110.5 GBX per share.

The remaining consideration of 2.02 GBX dividend per share (equivalent to AED0.4 billion / US$0.11 billion), related to the FY’26 final dividend, is to be received on 30th July 2026. This will bring the total consideration to AED21.9 billion (equivalent of US$5.95 billion), generating a net cash return of AED4.8 billion (US$1.3 billion).

This transaction reflects the natural evolution of the e&’s strategic priorities, enabling the Group to sharpen its strategic focus on its core businesses while unlocking the value created through its investments.