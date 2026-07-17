Ireland to prioritise maritime security during EU presidency

BRUSSELS, 15th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Irish Defence Minister Helen McEntee said maritime security will be a key priority during Ireland's presidency of the Council of the European Union, citing growing risks to Europe's critical infrastructure.

Addressing members of the European Parliament, McEntee said Ireland is committed to strengthening efforts to address emerging maritime threats and improve the protection of critical infrastructure.

She noted that around three-quarters of subsea cables in the Northern Hemisphere pass near or through Irish waters, making the country a strategic hub for European connectivity.

McEntee said Ireland is working with its defence industry, armed forces and EU member states to identify risks, strengthen resilience and address potential threats before they emerge.

She highlighted Ireland's first national maritime security strategy, launched in February, and said legislation to give the country's naval forces powers to board and investigate shadow fleet tankers in Irish waters is expected to be finalised this week.

The minister also said Ireland expects the long-awaited EU Security Strategy to be presented during its presidency, stressing that it should reflect the security priorities of all member states.

She noted that EU foreign ministers had reached a common understanding of the bloc's security threats during a meeting on Monday.

McEntee reiterated Ireland's longstanding policy of military neutrality, saying cooperation with EU partners to address shared security risks does not equate to creating a European defence union.

Ireland is one of the European Union's three militarily neutral member states, alongside Austria and Malta.