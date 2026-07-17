12th Education Interface Exhibition to take place in Abu Dhabi on 22 September

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the Education Interface platform will organise the 12th edition of its annual exhibition, to be held on 22nd and 23rd September 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi), with broad participation from local and international universities and educational institutions.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the role of the Education Interface platform in supporting the education sector and empowering youth, affirming that the platform represents a leading national initiative that helps connect students with academic and professional opportunities and strengthens partnerships between educational institutions and national entities in line with the UAE’s vision of building qualified generations capable of leading the future.

The 2026 edition of the event will be held under the theme "Education and the Family", in line with the designation of 2026 as the UAE Year of Family, highlighting the family’s pivotal role in supporting children throughout their educational journey, helping them choose their academic and professional paths, and strengthening the partnership between families and educational institutions in building generations equipped to meet the demands of the future.

The 12th edition is expected to bring together more than 600 universities and educational institutions from inside and outside the UAE, giving students and parents the opportunity to learn about academic programmes, future specialisations, scholarships and career pathways, alongside insight into the latest global trends in education and the requirements of the job market.

Education Interface continues to reinforce its standing as one of the MENA’s leading educational platforms, drawing on more than a decade of experience serving the education sector. More than 1.6 million male and female students have benefited from its programmes, exhibitions and initiatives, reflecting its growing role in connecting students with educational institutions and professional bodies, and supporting them in making academic and career decisions that are more informed and aligned with future requirements.

Supported by strategic national partners Bin Hamoodah Group, AD Ports Group, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Education Interface platform reflects a model of integration among national institutions in supporting educational initiatives, providing specialised programmes and opportunities, empowering students, developing their skills, and enhancing their academic and professional readiness for the future.

The upcoming edition will also see the launch of a range of specialised initiatives, programmes and interactive sessions bringing together students, parents, experts and educational institutions, helping to raise awareness of educational and professional opportunities and to instill a culture of early planning for academic and career futures.

The organising committee affirmed that Education Interface 2026 represents a national platform that brings together the various stakeholders of the education ecosystem under one roof, supporting the UAE’s vision of building a sustainable knowledge economy and preparing qualified national talent to lead the future.